21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VNET has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

21Vianet Group stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.27.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 102,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,879,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 128,945 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.