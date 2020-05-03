2,322 Shares in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

LGLV stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.61. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $121.63.

