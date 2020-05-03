5,911 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.