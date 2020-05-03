9,576 Shares in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

