Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 7,094 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 129,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $18,635,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 54,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.