Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Argus lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

