ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. ACCO Brands has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.20-1.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.20-1.30 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.21. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

