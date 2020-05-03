Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Stock analysts at Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON ACRL opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The company has a market cap of $69.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14. Accrol Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.02 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.58.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings Plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home (AFH) paper products, such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to mainly discounters and grocery retailers, as well as various AFH customers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.