Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Update

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,565,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,755,000 after acquiring an additional 611,821 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 664.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,793 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,507,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 573,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,072,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 267,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 842,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 252,835 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATGE opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

