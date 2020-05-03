AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AFHP stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. AFH Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462 ($6.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.35.

In other news, insider Mark Chambers purchased 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,949.98 ($32,820.28).

About AFH Financial Group

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

