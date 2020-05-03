AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

