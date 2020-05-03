AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

