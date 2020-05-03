Akamai Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.