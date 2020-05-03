Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALBO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

ALBO stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 650.86%. The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $34,641. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

