Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Down 5.1% in April

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 8,190,000 shares. Approximately 32.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,450,000 after purchasing an additional 271,976 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $890,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.06. Allakos has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $139.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

