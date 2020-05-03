Allied Minds PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ALLWF)

Allied Minds PLC (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Minds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALLWF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Allied Minds has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

