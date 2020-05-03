Allison Transmission (ALSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.