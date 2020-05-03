Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AOSL opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 million, a PE ratio of 280.75 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of analysts have commented on AOSL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

