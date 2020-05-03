Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,185.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,318.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $925.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

