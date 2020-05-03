Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,185.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.66. The stock has a market cap of $925.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.