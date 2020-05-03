Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,185.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.66. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $925.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.