Analysts Offer Predictions for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.38 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.32.

ALXN opened at $103.91 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

