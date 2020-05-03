Analysts Offer Predictions for Celanese Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Celanese stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Celanese by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Celanese by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Celanese by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

