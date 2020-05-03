Analysts Offer Predictions for Ferrari NV’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferrari in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

Ferrari stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.2351 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

