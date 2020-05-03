Analyzing Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & CrowdGather (NASDAQ:CRWG)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

This table compares Verisk Analytics and CrowdGather’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.61 billion 9.56 $449.90 million $4.38 35.03 CrowdGather $160,000.00 0.90 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 17.26% 33.49% 11.25% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verisk Analytics and CrowdGather, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 5 7 0 2.46 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $166.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Volatility and Risk

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -2.56, indicating that its stock price is 356% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats CrowdGather on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.