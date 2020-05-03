AO World (LON:AO) Upgraded by Shore Capital to Buy

AO World (LON:AO) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

LON AO opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.32 million and a PE ratio of -25.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.43. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.40 ($1.56).

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

