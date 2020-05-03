Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,378 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 610% compared to the typical volume of 2,870 call options.

NYSE:APO opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $16,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,823,844 shares of company stock valued at $80,133,154. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,841,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $28,104,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

