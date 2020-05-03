Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.10.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,567,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.