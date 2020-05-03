Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69.

