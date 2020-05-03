Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,341,000 after acquiring an additional 987,179 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

