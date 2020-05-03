Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 3,292.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 75,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Global X China Consumer ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

