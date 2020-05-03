Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:SNY opened at $46.85 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.