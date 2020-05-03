Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 161.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

