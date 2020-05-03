Ashland Global (ASH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ashland Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.