Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ASTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

ASTE opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $865.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Astec Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Astec Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

