AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders acquired 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

