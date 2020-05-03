AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,376,076 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.90 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

