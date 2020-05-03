Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 438.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $174.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 182.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

