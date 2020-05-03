Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON AVCT opened at GBX 109 ($1.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.23. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.99).

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

