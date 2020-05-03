Avnet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,894 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,030% compared to the average volume of 256 call options.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Avnet stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $47.58.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Avnet by 175.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 286,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 182,581 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,036,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,820,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,715,000 after buying an additional 903,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Avnet by 87.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 173,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

