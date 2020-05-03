Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.21-0.21 EPS and its Q1 guidance at Approx $0.21 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACLS stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.02 million, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

In other news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

