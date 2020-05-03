Axis Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Axis Capital to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axis Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In other Axis Capital news, CEO Albert Benchimol purchased 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Vogt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

