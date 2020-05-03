Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.83 ($74.22).

BMW stock opened at €54.05 ($62.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.95. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 52 week high of €78.19 ($90.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

