BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

BCBP has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Brogan purchased 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,761 shares of company stock worth $123,072. Corporate insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

