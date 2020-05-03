BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$46.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.07.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.07%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

