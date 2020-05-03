BidaskClub Downgrades Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Buy

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $138.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,732.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,386 shares of company stock valued at $110,168,806 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,620,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.