BidaskClub Upgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Buy

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

ZBRA opened at $225.55 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day moving average of $227.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

