Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

