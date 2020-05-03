Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

WIFI opened at $13.52 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 257,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 373,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 72,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

