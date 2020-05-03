Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

BSX stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 385,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,067 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 443,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 87,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

